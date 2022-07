“The RapCaviar Podcast” is hosted by Brandon ‘Jinx’ Jenkins a multimedia creative journalist, DJ and writer. He also hosts Gimlet’s “Mogul” and The Ringer’s “No Skips with Jinx and Shea.”

Every week, Jenkins will be joined by artists, producers, tastemakers and executives for conversations that will settle long-standing debates, challenge theories and put a fresh spin on familiar topics in Hip-Hop and Rap.

The podcast drops Thursdays, exclusively on Spotify.