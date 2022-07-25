New Philly Rumba PD

Fernando A. Pérez has been named Program Director for WUMR-FM in Philadelphia. Before coming on-board with iHeartMedia, Pérez was a VP at Univision and held various roles at SBS and CBS Radio.

“It’s a privilege for us to be able to add a programmer with Fernando’s expertise to our team here in Philly,” said Derrick Corbett, SVP Programming iHeartMedia Philadelphia. “His incredible level of knowledge is exactly what we need to not only help grow Rumba, but to also utilize as a resource within our cluster.”

“I’m thrilled to have the exciting opportunity to join the newly launched Rumba 106.1 and participate in this opportunity from iHeartMedia to serve one of the fastest-growing Hispanic populations in the country,” said Pérez. “I’m honored and grateful to be part of the talented team at iHeartMedia Philadelphia and iHeartLatino.”