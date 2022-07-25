iHeart Adds Olbermann

“Countdown with Keith Olbermann” will be a daily show featuring some of his fan favorites from his SportsCenter days and daily news-driven commentary. Olbermann left ESPN in 2020 to start-up a political commentary program on YouTube.

Olbermann will broaden the content to include a regular sports segment, a daily call for help for a suffering dog, and a series of anecdotes from his career. His readings from the works of James Thurber will also be part of the multi-faceted program.

The first episode drops Monday August 1.