Josh Cohan has been promoted to Director of Podcast Programming for ABC News. He most recently worked as manager of digital audio for ABC Audio.

Liz Alesse, VP ABC Audio, announced the promotion in a note to staff, “Josh has deep roots in audio. Josh has grown into a true student of the podcast industry. His grasp of its intricacies and unique drivers of growth in the podcast space make him a natural fit for this position.”

Cohan joined the ABC News Radio team in 2007 as an intern.