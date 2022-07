WSB in Atlanta is teaming up with a personal injury law firm for a new show and podcast. “Lawyers in the House” will be an hour-long show on Sunday morning.

The program will be hosted by WSB veteran legal reporter Veronica Waters. She will be joined by lawyers from one of the largest personal injury law firms in Georgia, Montlick Injury Attorneys.

The program and podcast will provide listeners with legal information that affects Georgians’ daily lives in a simple, relatable way.