Moving Business Forward Cleveland

ESPN Cleveland (WKNR-AM 850) will award a $30,000 advertising campaign to one Veteran-Owned, Minority-Owned or Woman-Owned business. Along with the Good Karma Broadcasting station, the Cleveland Cavaliers and KeyBank are partnering in the campaign.

“We are excited to partner with KeyBank and the Cavs to continue this powerful program for the local business community,” said Amy Crossman, Market Manager. “We look forward to connecting our passionate sports fans with these deserving Cleveland-based businesses to help them thrive in the future.”

“We are proud to team up with ESPN Cleveland and the Cleveland Cavaliers once again to provide diverse small businesses with this fun and unique opportunity that will help our region keep moving forward,” said Kelly Lamirand, KeyBank Northeast Ohio Market President. “Cleveland is our home, and we are committed to helping this community thrive!”

ESPN Cleveland will purchase $2,500 in gift cards from a qualifying business from each category, which will be used in giveaways throughout the year to drive traffic and raise brand awareness for the local businesses.

The deadline for businesses to apply for the contest is July 29,2022. More information to apply for the program can be found Here.