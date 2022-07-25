Emmy Winner Tamron Hall Joins NABLF

Two-time Emmy Award-winning talk show host, journalist, producer and author Tamron Hall has been appointed to the National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation. Hall will serve in the newly created position of industry ambassador.

“I am so excited to help the NAB Leadership Foundation continue its mission of attracting and developing the next generation of innovative broadcast executives,” said Hall. “More than ever, we need to ensure that the broadcast industry has a pipeline of future leaders that reflect our diverse audiences.”

“Tamron Hall exemplifies the values of NABLF through her commitment to service, advocacy and diversity,” said Michelle Duke, NABLF President. “Her strong record of public service and leadership makes her uniquely qualified to serve as a champion for the Foundation and for broadcasting. We look forward to her partnership and working with her to make our industry better.”

In her role as industry ambassador, Hall will continue helping NABLF honor broadcast radio and television stations’ community service efforts through the Foundation’s annual Celebration of Service to America Awards, which she hosted in 2020. She will also work with the Broadcast Leadership Training Program, Media Sales Academy and the newly announced Emerson Coleman Fellowship.