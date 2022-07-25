New PD For Cumulus Tri-Cities

Don Hurley is joining Cumulus Tri-Cities TN-VA as Program Director. He will oversee WQUT-FM, WSM-FM and WKOS-FM when PD John Patrick retires July 31.

“I’m thankful to John Patrick for the many contributions he has made to the company and community over the years and wish him much happiness in his retirement,” said Cynthia Rollison, VP/MM. “As we look to build on the long history of success with WQUT and WKOS, I am excited to welcome 30+ year programming pro Don Hurley to our team.”

“I am thrilled to roll up my sleeves with Cumulus in the Tri-Cities TN-VA market, a wonderful community where my family truly wanted to be,” said Hurley. “Retiring programmer John Patrick has assembled a dominant team, and I’m honored to continue writing many more chapters to this amazing legacy!”

Hurley joins Cumulus Tri-Cities from Bicoastal Media in Medford, OR, where he served as Operations Manager for the company’s four-station group since 2008. Patrick, is retiring after a successful 45-year radio career, including 31 years with the Cumulus Tri-Cities stations.