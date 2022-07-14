New Music Director KIIS-FM

Sisanie has been named Music Director for KIIS-FM Los Angeles. She is the co-host of the station’s morning show, “On Air with Ryan Seacrest”.

“I couldn’t be more excited to promote Sisanie from the Music Coordinator position to Music Director,” said Beata Murphy, Program Director. “Sisanie’s work ethic is unmatched, and she is someone who I have relied on for years. She is an absolute rock star.”

“My passion for music is something that is unmeasurable,” said Sisanie. “Working for KIIS-FM, a station that I grew up listening to, has been a dream and officially becoming Music Director is the icing on the cake!”

Sisanie started hosting middays on KIIS FM in July of 2007. A couple of years later, she added middays for sister station KHTS-Channel 933 in San Diego.