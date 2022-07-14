Morning Show Addition In Raleigh

Meghan Lamontagne is joining WDCG-FM as part of the “Danny Meyers & The G105 Morning Show”. She has been appearing as a special guest on the show since May.

“I could not be more pleased to officially welcome Meghan to the G105 family,” said Trevor Morini, VP Programming iHeartMedia Raleigh. “In her short time with us as a special guest to the show, Meghan has already connected with our listeners and clients in a meaningful way. I am thrilled to see the show’s continued growth with the addition of Meghan.”

“As someone who has been a listener and fan of iHeart for years, I couldn’t be happier to be joining Danny Meyers & The G105 Morning Show,” said Lamontagne. “Danny and Ben have become great friends and the brothers I never had. I’m looking forward to laughing with them and our listeners every morning.”