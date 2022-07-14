Research Director Transitions

Annapolis, Maryland based Research Director has made some key staff changes. The changes follow the retirement of Kathryn Boxill as Quality Control Team Manager.

“In my 25+ years I have been blessed to work with this exceptional organization. I am grateful for the abundance of rewarding opportunities I’ve had to grow and thrive personally and professionally. I thank the company for giving me the opportunity to support, educate, and create relationships with amazing teams,” said Boxill.

“She was the second employee we hired back in 1996. I interviewed her at my dining room table before we moved into our first office in 1997,” said Marc Greenspan, Founder and CEO. “She has played an important role in every stage of our company’s success since then. We wish her the best in the next phase of her journey.”

Nakia Smith has taken on additional duties as Client Services Consultant and Senior Team Lead. She has been part of the company for 21 years. Matthew Wright has taken over as Quality Control Team Supervisor and Graphic Designer. Matthew has previously served as Research Assistant.

Lucas Gordon and Andrew Wilson are new additions to the team. They have been hired as Media Data Analysts.