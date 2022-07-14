Travel Meets Music Podcast

“Sound Of Our Town” is a scripted, narrative style audio series that explores 10 different cities across the United States in-depth by taking listeners through each town’s individual culture of music. iHeartMedia has partnered with audio-first media company Double Elvis for the series.

Host and independent recording artist, Will Dailey, will dig into each city’s best live music venues, tell the tales of local musicians, detail the neighborhoods and communities where new sound styles thrive.

“Live music is a fundamental building block of my identity,” said Dailey. “From the virtuoso to the punk rocker, live music is there to remind people that being yourself onstage can directly contribute to the culture around you. The melodies we make in the cities we live in help define not only who we are, but who our cities are.”