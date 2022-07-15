New Show For The Game in Atlanta

Sports station WZGC-FM (The Game) in Atlanta is partnering Steak Shapiro and Sandra Golden for a new 9A to 11A show called “The Front Row,” which will debut on August 4th.

Shapiro and Golden will kick off the first week of the new show live from Atlanta Falcons training camp in Flowery Branch, GA.

Steak Shapiro has hosted sports talk radio programs in Atlanta for nearly 25 years and is the creator and host of the television show “Atlanta Eats.” Shapiro also has lead roles on Food Network Shows “Food Truck Face-Off” and “Best Thing I Ever Ate,” and has been a guest commentator on CNN, FOX News, MSNBC, FOX Business and Headline News. He is the founder of Big League Broadcasting and Bread n Butter Content Studio.

Sandra Golden, a three-time Emmy Award winner and four-time Associated Press Award winner, has been part of the Atlanta sports media landscape for the last 25 years.

“We are excited to welcome Steak Shapiro and Sandra Golden to the 92.9 The Game team and for the addition of this brand-new show to our weekday programming slate,” said Rick Caffey, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Audacy Atlanta. “Like our listeners, Steak and Sandra are extremely passionate about our Atlanta sports teams, and their high-energy, fast-paced show will be a great compliment to our market-leading schedule of live and local sports content.”

The station is owned by Audacy