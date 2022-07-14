Nebraska Broadcasters Honored

The Nebraska Broadcasters Association will welcome Rick Alloway and Neil Nelkin into the NBA Hall of Fame. The induction is set for August 9, 2022 in Lincoln, during the 87th Annual NBA Convention.

Rick Alloway worked for KFOR radio in Lincoln from 1972-1984 as an announcer, producer, promotions director and operations manager. He has been a full-time University of Nebraska, Lincoln faculty member since 1986. He taught the college’s sports broadcasting course for 30 years and was a member of the steering committee that developed the college’s major in Sports Media and Communication.

Neil Nelkin’s broadcast career spans more than 50 years. During that time, he has been an announcer, talk show host, program director, operations manager, station manager and co-owner. He worked with numerous owners and managers at successful radio stations in North Platte, Ogallala, Lincoln and Omaha. He continues to stay active in Omaha radio, at both NRG Media and at Walnut Media.

Established in 1972, the inductees will bring the total number of NBA Hall of Fame members to 112.