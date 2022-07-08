Erin Wolf Joins 88Nine Radio

WYMS-FM Milwaukee has hired Erin Wolf as its new Music Director. She most recently held the position of Music Director and Program Host at WMSE-FM in Milwaukee.

“Erin’s experience with and passion for public radio is unmatched in this city,” said Dori Zori, PD. “She brings an enthusiasm for new music and a deep appreciation for our Milwaukee music scene that will both be incredible assets to our organization and our listeners.”

Along with MD duties, Wolf will also coordinate Studio Milwaukee Sessions. Beginning in August, Wolf will host her own specialty show on Sunday evenings.

“I very much look forward to continuing my adventures in radio, exploring and scouting for new musical gems to share with the Milwaukee community and beyond,” said Wolf. “I also look forward to sharing the in-depth interviews and one-of-a-kind studio sessions that Radio Milwaukee has become known for over the past 15 years.”