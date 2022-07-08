Wilson Returns To The Fan Cleveland

Nick Wilson will rejoin WKRK-FM in Cleveland July 18. Wilson previously served as one of the station’s evening hosts from 2015 to 2018.

“Leaving Cleveland was an impossible decision four years ago,” said Wilson. “It’s an honor to be rejoining 92.3 The Fan. Afternoon drive in Cleveland is hallowed ground, and I can’t think of a better person to team up with than Dustin Fox. I can’t thank Tom Herschel, Andy Roth and the entire leadership group at Audacy Cleveland enough for making my dreams come true again.”

“Having Nick back in Cleveland to rejoin our lineup is a great moment for the Fan, the radio home of the Browns and the most local sports talk in Cleveland,” said Tom Herschel, SVP/MM, Audacy Cleveland.

Wilson spent the last four years as an on-air host for WFNZ in Charlotte.