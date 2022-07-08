New SVP KERA Dallas

Aishah Rashied Hyman has joined KERA as Senior Vice President of Development. She most recently worked at WABE in Atlanta, and before that, Georgia Public Broadcasting.

“I’m thrilled to join KERA,” said Rashied Hyman. “Especially at a time when the values of public media are critical to our democracy and the well-being of the people we are here to serve. I feel honored to contribute my experience to an already outstanding organization, and to continue inspiring member engagement and support in the future.”

“KERA’s essential services have never been more critical to North Texas,” said Nico Leone, President/CEO. “And the key to KERA’s critical services is a strong and engaged membership base. That’s why we are so honored to welcome Aishah to lead our multi-platform Development team through strategic and innovative fundraising initiatives.”

KERA is a not-for-profit public media organization serving North Texas through KERA TV, KERA Create, KERA World, KERA Kids 24/7, and KERA 90.1.