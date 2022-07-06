Former KRTY Host Finds a Home

Alpha Media San Jose’s Country station KBAY-FM has hired Tony Michaels. Michaels will be hosting weekend afternoons on the Bay Area’s only Country radio station.

Michaels was working the afternoon drive shift on KRTY-FM until it was sold to EMF.

Michaels said, “I’m excited to join the Bay Country Family and contribute towards achieving our goal of being number one in the Bay Area!”

Alpha Media San Jose Operations Manager/Program Director Bo Matthews says, “I have enjoyed getting to know Tony over the past couple months and we are delighted he’s joined the Bay Country Family. Tony has an outstanding reputation in the Bay Area and our local listeners associate him with Country music. Having him on the team is a win for Bay Country and our listeners.”

Alpha Media San Jose VP/Market Manager David Drutz shares, “Bay Country is creating a fresh new Country format that’s unique to and representative of the entire Bay Area, and Tony’s history with South Bay Country listeners and fresh ideas make him a perfect addition to our station.”