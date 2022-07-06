Free Q3 Sales Event

“Show Me The Money” is a free sales event for local radio sellers. The smart-phone event is set for today, July 7 from Rainmaker Pathway Consulting Works and Drake Media Group.

Loyd Ford from Rainmaker Pathway Consulting Works and Alec Drake from Drake Media Group will co-host the event. Audacy St. Louis SVP/Market Manager Becky Domyan and Donna Baker, Regional VP with Cumulus, Kansas City and Topeka will take part in the event.

Here is some of what the event conversation will cover:

-Managing Teams Through Change

-Local Business Growth Strategies and Political Dollar

-Recruitment In a Tight Labor Market

The event will be recorded for an on-demand episode of The Encouragers™ The Radio Rally™

For more information, reach out to Loyd Ford 864.448.4169 or Alec Drake 214.529.2007.