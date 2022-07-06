More NAB Comments On Fee Proposals

The National Association of Broadcasters has filed more comments with the FCC regarding the Commission’s proposed Fiscal Year 2022 fees. A 13% increase in regulatory fees from last fiscal year has been characterized as “staggering” for local broadcasters.

In the latest comments from the NAB-“This year’s fee proposal exceeds the Commission’s

statutory authority and falls well short of achieving the Commission’s stated regulatory fee

goals, by unfairly, unlawfully, and disproportionately burdening broadcasters with subsidizing the costs of FCC activities that do not benefit them.”

In other comments, the NAB urged the FCC to:

-Ensure its methodology to properly account for the benefits received by the payor by the Commission’s activities.

-Refrain from holding broadcasters responsible for costs associated with the Commission’s broadband work.

-Reallocate broadband-related costs among fee payors that benefit from the FCC’s broadband activities.

-Consider increasing the de minimis fee amount.

You can view the Full Filing Here.