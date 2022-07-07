Tepper to Program KOA Denver

iHeartMedia announced that Dave Tepper has been named Program Director for KOA AM and FM. Tepper will oversee KOA, the Rockies Radio Network and Broncos Radio Network and report to JoJo Turnbeaugh, Region SVP of Programming for iHeartMedia Rockies Region.

“We are very excited Dave will be leading our incredible team at KOA,” said Turnbeaugh. “Dave’s track record, vision and leadership is exactly what we need as KOA continues to evolve as Colorado’s, News, Talk and Sports leader.”

Tepper joins Denver from Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 & 950, where he most recently served as the Program Director and Operations Manager for the KSE Radio cluster that also included KXKL and KIMN. He also served as the Operations Manager for NRG Media in Omaha, Nebraska overseeing KOZN 1620 the Zone and News Talk 1290 KOIL, while spending a season as Studio Coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs NFL Radio Network for Cumulus in Overland Park, Kansas; after his first Program Director opportunity at KFNC ESPN 97.5 FM and KGOW Yahoo! Sports Radio 1560AM in Houston, TX. His previous experience also includes hosting sports talk in Houston and Austin, TX after getting started in radio at KLSX and KABC in Los Angeles, CA.

“I’m thrilled and humbled by the opportunity to take the legendary KOA brands to new heights, including the game-changing chance to work with the Broncos, Rockies and Colorado Buffaloes radio networks,” said Tepper. “My proud journey that includes working with a variety of sports and talk formats, talents and sports radio networks has prepared me for this unique and once in a lifetime step.”