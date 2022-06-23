Stuff The Truck In Cleveland

Newsradio WTAM 1100 in Cleveland is helping a non-profit collecting items to help families through crisis. “Stuff The Truck” has the radio station teaming up with the MLB’s Cleveland Guardians in support of Providence House.

The event will take place from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. today in Gateway Plaza between Progressive Field and Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse where WTAM will be broadcasting live with Mike Snyder and Bloomdaddy throughout the day.

Providence House has served more than 13,300 children and families in its 41-year history.