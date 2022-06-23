Promotion For Wanda Patterson

Wanda Patterson, longtime radio personality and the current producer of the Rickey Smiley Morning Show/on-air, will become the music director of WOKV -HD2 (HOT 99.5) in Jacksonville. She will also hold the title of the local producer of the newly added “DeDe In The Morning” show for sister station, WJGL-HD2 (Power 106.1).

“I’m thrilled for Wanda, who’s such a smart, insightful, professional and dedicated team member,” said Elroy Smith, Director of Branding & Programming for CMG in Orlando & Jacksonville. “I couldn’t wait to inform her that her hard work and commitment to CMG-Jacksonville had been noticed. She knows the audience of HOT 99.5 well, and I look forward to seeing Wanda’s brilliance enhance growth of HOT 99.5.”

“I’m extremely excited to be working for CMG Jacksonville in this new capacity, and especially under the leadership of Jules Riley and Elroy,” said Patterson. “With their guidance, we’re going to do great things together, and I’m looking forward to it!