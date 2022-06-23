iHeart Philly Recognized

iHeartMedia Philadelphia has been named a 2022 honoree of The Civic 50 Greater Philadelphia by Philadelphia Foundation, in partnership with Points of Light and local partners. Modeled after Points of Light’s national program, The Civic 50 Greater Philadelphia provides a standard for corporate citizenship and showcases how employers use their time, skills and resources to drive social impact in their communities and company.

“iHeartMedia utilizes the power of audio and human companionship to create deep and engaged relationships with our audiences. A big part of that is being able to use our voice and actions to directly impact the communities that we serve,” said Jeff Moore President for iHeartMedia Philadelphia. “Adding stations recently like The Black Information Network and Rumba 106.1 shows the commitment that iHeart Philadelphia has made to ensure that we are having a positive impact on the entire diverse population of the Greater Philadelphia Region. We are humbled and honored to stand beside some other great, community-minded companies in our area in receiving this distinguished award.”

The Civic 50 Greater Philadelphia honorees are private and public companies and other employers operating in the Philadelphia region. They have been selected based on four dimensions of their community engagement program:

– Investment of resources

– Integration across business functions

– Institutionalization through policies and system

– Impact measurement.

“Philadelphia Foundation is proud to recognize iHeartMedia Philadelphia’s outstanding civic engagement,” said Pedro Ramos, President and Chief Executive Officer of Philadelphia Foundation. “All of the 2022 honorees have demonstrated great passion and dedication to making a meaningful impact in the local communities they serve. It is this type of commitment that resonates throughout a region and sets the standard for corporate stewardship. We thank iHeartMedia Philadelphia for their efforts and congratulate them on this exciting honor.”