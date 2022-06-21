Congratulations Cathy Hughes

Urban One founder Cathy Hughes has been inducted into The Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame in Atlanta. The Walk of Fame is a joint initiative by the Black American Music Association and Georgia Entertainment Caucus. Hughes was inducted by her son, Urban One CEO Alfred Liggins.

After nearly a decade at WHUR-FM in Washington, DC, Hughes purchased 1450 WOL-AM in 1980, launching what would become Radio One. A few years later she acquired nine more stations. The company would grow to about 60 stations and also get into Television with a cable network.