F1 Focused Podcast

“Choosing Sides: F1” is a new original podcast from iHeartRadio and Sports Illustrated Studios. Formula One racing claims more than one-billion fans worldwide.

Lily Herman and Michael Kosta co-host the series that covers all aspects of pinnacle of the motorsports that features blazing speeds, state-of-the-art machinery, worldwide circuit locales and billions of dollars in costs and winnings. Herman is a writer and editor and cultural commentator. Kosta is the Sr. Correspondent on “The Daily Show” and frequent guest on late-night TV.

The first episode of “Choosing Sides: F1” will be released on Tuesday, June 28th with new episodes every Tuesday.