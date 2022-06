Borrell’s Local Marketing Trends Podcast continues to look at where the Radio Industry will be in ten-years. Salem Media’s Dave Santrella is the latest radio CEO to sit down with Gordon Borrell for the ten-year challenge, and gaze into the ‘crystal ball.’

Santrella foresees a future that holds an even greater demand for conservative content. He talks about how Salem Media intends to master content delivery “via every vehicle on which it’s consumed.”

You can listen to the podcast Here