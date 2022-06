BioNTech-Pfizer has moved into the number one slot on the latest Media Monitors radio ad list. The COVID Vaccine maker moved from 33rd on the list to number one with 59,467 spots aired.

Progressive, last week’s number one dropped to second with Indeed moving into third.

Looking at the numbers for second thru fifth: Progressive (58,166), Indeed (44,767), Upside (43,809), DQ Dairy Queen (39,248).