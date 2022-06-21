Dayton Sports Host Passes

Former Dayton Sports radio host Mark Schlemmer died Monday at the age of 65. WING-AM made the announcement on Facebook. Schlemmer had open heart surgery in April and had been hospitalized since the surgery. He retired in 2018 due to health issues.

The WING-AM Facebook post read: “Schlemmer meant so much to so many people and will be greatly missed beyond just the sports radio airwaves here in the Miami Valley. His passion was sports talk, and he excelled at it. We were fortunate to have him as one of us for a few years here at WING, and he will be forever missed. Rest in peace, Mark Schlemmer.”