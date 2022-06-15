AFL-CIO Support For AMFA

The AFL-CIO has passed a resolution of support for the American Music Fairness Act. The AMFA sets up a performance fee system requiring radio stations to pay for playing music. It is being pushed by the musicFirst Coalition.

“We applaud the AFL-CIO for standing by artists and music creators and lending the strength of its 12.5 million members to the fight for passage of the American Music Fairness Act,” said Congressman Joe Crowley, Chairman of the musicFIRST Coalition. “This legislation will benefit artists across the country — including the tens of thousands who are members of SAG-AFTRA, the American Federation of Musicians and other AFL-CIO unions — by correcting a decades-long injustice fueled by corporate greed that has left artists uncompensated for the use of their songs on AM/FM radio.”

As a result of the AMFA, support is growing in the industry and Congress for the Local Radio Freedom Act, which opposes any new performance fee.