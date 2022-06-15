Martha Stewart Partners With iHM

In Partnership with iHeartMedia Martha Stewart will host “The Martha Stewart Podcast”. The talk show style series will feature interviews with entrepreneurs to give listeners a crash course in brand-building, leadership, collaboration and success.

“I am thrilled to partner with iHeartMedia on my first-ever original podcast series,” said Stewart. “I think listeners will deeply enjoy these engaging conversations on life and business, which include many interesting takeaways from the notable guests I have the pleasure of interviewing.”

“Martha is one of the most successful names in business and media, and we’re delighted to have her join the iHeartPodcast Network,” said Will Pearson, COO iHeartPodcast Network. “Martha has an uncanny ability to connect with her audiences and we believe she will offer listeners incredible brand-building and leadership advice to help them find more success in their business endeavors and life journeys.”

The first episode is set to debut on June 22.