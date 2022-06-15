Alpha Adds San Jose Evening Host

Alpha Media San Jose’s Bay Country (KBAY 94.5 FM/KKDV 92.1 FM) has named Danny Miller as the station’s first local evening personality. Miller is a Bay Area radio veteran, most recently heard in the afternoons on the former classic hits KBAY-FM.

“As a San Jose native, I’m so looking forward to returning to one of the best formats in radio and reconnecting with such an amazing community. I want to thank the entire Alpha team for this incredible opportunity,” said Miller

“Danny was one of the first calls I made after the flip to Bay Country, and I will never forget his joyful reaction,” said Bo Matthews, OM/PD. “He has a true love for country music, and I knew that he would be a perfect fit for Bay Country. Including someone with rich market heritage was important for us. Danny is the voice of the Bay Area!”