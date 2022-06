Fox Sports Radio’s Rob Parker made his stand-up comedy debut at the legendary Comedy Store on the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles. Parker is the co-host of The Odd Couple on the Fox Sports Radio Network and iHeartRadio.

Parker participated in the “Crack’Em Up Comedy” show at the Belly Room. The weekly showcase and workout room features rising comedy stars and established comedians.

The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard and Rob Parker, features discussion about the latest happenings in sports.