New iHM San Francisco Market President

AJ Punjabi has been named Market President for iHeartMedia San Francisco. Punjabi comes to San Francisco from iHeartMedia’s Charleston market, where he most recently served as the Market President and enterprise leader of the Blockchain/Crypto/NFT category.

“I’m beyond grateful to the executive management team at iHeartMedia for entrusting me with one of our most critical operations,” said Punjabi. “iHeartMedia San Francisco’s strong commitment to exceptional programming, as well as its scalable, diverse marketing solutions, will give us distinct competitive advantages and enable us to continue to provide outstanding service to our audiences, advertisers, and the communities that rely on us.”

“AJ is a talent-focused leader with exceptional digital experience, which will serve him well in the Bay Area, where he will lead a talented team of creators and sales professionals,” said Scott Hopeck, Division President. “I’m excited for AJ to begin working with his team and our partners!”

iHeartMedia San Francisco owns and operates KIOI-FM, KISQ-FM, KYLD-FM, KMEL-FM, KOSF-FM and KKSF-AM.