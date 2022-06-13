Hispanic Radio Leadership Roundtable

The upcoming Radio Ink Hispanic Radio Conference is offering a Leadership Roundtable that you can’t afford to miss! The Hispanic Radio Executive Leadership Roundtable will be part of the day one offerings June 22 in Miami.

Register Now for the Premier Hispanic Radio event June 22 – 23 at the Intercontinental at Doral in Miami.

Moderated by Jay Meyers, President/CEO, Broadcast Management & Technology, Hispanic radio leaders on this panel include Tom Castro, Board Member/Advisor, Latino Media Network; Otto Padron, President/CEO, Meruelo Media; and Albert Rodriquez, President/COO, Spanish Broadcasting System. This conference-highlight is just one of the valuable sessions on the Agenda.

The expert panelists at the Hispanic Radio Conference will discuss what is on their minds the industry emerges from a global pandemic both professionally and personally; where they see Hispanic radio platforms growing, expanding, and prime for the biggest revenue opportunities; and more.

Register Now to secure your spot at the conference and learn what opportunities and challenges face the future of the Hispanic radio industry.

The Hispanic Radio Conference in Miami featuring two days of roundtable and panel discussions, as part of an extensive and informative Agenda. The June 22-23 event includes Keynote Sessions by Curtis Legeyt, CEO, National Association of Broadcasters; Rick Sanchez, CEO, Agua Media; and Senator Marco Rubio, R-FL, hosted by Nio Fernandez, Director of Latin Formats, Beasley Media Group.

Register today for Radio Ink’s Hispanic Radio Conference in Miami June 22-23.