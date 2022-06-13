IBA Says Free Cash is King

The Independent Broadcasters Association says its four national cash contests have generated a more than $2.6 Million in revenue for participating stations. Over $180,000 has been given away by the stations to listeners.

IBA President and Executive Director Ron Stone said, “Our goal with the IBA has always been to bring buying power and revenue opportunities to independent broadcasters. By pooling our strength, we’ve now also increased listener engagement and potentially generated higher ratings for IBA member stations that participated in our National Cash Contests.”

IBA National Cash Contests are managed in partnership with Vipology (aka IBA Digital), building and growing the technology, creating contest collateral, and managing winners while providing contest data for member stations.

“Overall, the IBA National Cash Contests have generated over 100,000 listening appointments, over 2.2 million visits to station websites, and greatly expanded daily and weekly TSL. Vipology is proud to have created the technology and managed these successful national cash contests on behalf of the IBA and its members,” remarked Vipology CEO Chris Peaslee.

The IBA, which launched in July of 2020, now has about 1,600 members.