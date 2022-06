Jon Shannon has been elevated to the position of Program Director for Saga’s 101.9 WPOR in Portland, Maine. Brandon Clay will assist with music selection and Scheduling.

Shannon has anchored the morning show for 26 years and was previously the station’s PD from 1997 to 1998. Shannon replaces JR Ruppel who left in May.

Brandon Clay has worked part-time for WPOR and sister station Coast 93.1 (WMGX-FM) since graduating in 2021. He will host afternoons on WPOR along with assisting Shannon.