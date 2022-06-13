NAB Campaign Supports Ukrainian Kids

The National Association of Broadcasters plans a public service campaign to further support children displaced by the war in Ukraine. The campaign will run on June 20, World Refugee Day; with all proceeds going to UNICEF USA to support UNICEF’s emergency response and humanitarian work in Ukraine and neighboring countries.

“UNICEF is highly esteemed globally for their work helping children in times of crisis, including providing critical humanitarian support to millions of Ukrainians in need,” said Curtis LeGeyt, NAB President/CEO. “Community service is ingrained in broadcasters’ very foundation and we are committed to helping the people suffering during this conflict by spreading the word about the lifeline work UNICEF and partners are doing in Ukraine and garnering support for their relief efforts.”

From June 20 through July 4, stations are encouraged to participate in the campaign by airing public service announcements and sharing information on their websites, social media and newscasts. The PSAs are available in English and Spanish for broadcast and can be found HERE.

The spots encourage audiences to donate to relief efforts at www.unicefusa.org/Action.