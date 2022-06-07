Trophies For Jonesboro Radio Group

The Arkansas Country Music Association handed out awards to the Saga Communications Jonesboro Radio Group. A DJ of the year award and Radio Station of the year trophies were given out.

Christie Matthews received the 2022 Arkansas Country Radio DJ of the Year Award and 104.9 The Fox (KDXY) also won 2022 Arkansas Country Radio Station of the Year Award. This is the second time in three years the station has been honored with the award.

The awards were presented during the event at the University of Arkansas in Conway AK.