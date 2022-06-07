New iHM Jacksonville VP Sales

Adrian Warren has been named Vice President Sales for iHeartMedia, Jacksonville. Warren come to Jacksonville from RadioOne in Indianapolis where he most recently served as the Digital Sales Manager/Local Sales Manager.

“I’m really excited to have Adrian join our leadership team here on the First Coast of Florida,” said Paul Rogers, North Florida Area President. “His track record, personal character, and specific experience with some of the same diverse brands we represent here in Jacksonville were a perfect fit for us, and we were fortunate to get him. I’m confident he’ll help us get back to our market-leading revenue position.”

“I’m thrilled to not only be joining iHeart, but to bring my experience and God-given talents to such a heritage cluster of brands,” said Warren. “WJBT, WSOL, WQIK . . .these have been dominant stations for decades in Jacksonville and in our industry, and I’m looking forward to joining the local team – in an exciting growth market – and helping to take them to the next level.”

The Jacksonville cluster has more than eight stations with music, talk, news in both English and Spanish.