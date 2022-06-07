Lennartz Getting Up Early

93XRT (WXRT-FM) Chicago afternoon host Marty Lennartz is moving into morning drive June 13. Lennartz will succeed Richard Milne who recently announced he’s stepping away from the mic.

“Marty has exemplified excellence at every move during his 40 plus year career at WXRT,” said Laura Duncan, Brand Manager. “Chicago will start the day with a friend they’ve known for years.”

“I couldn’t be more excited about doing mornings on XRT and follow in the footsteps of three of my best friends, Terri Hemmert, Lin Brehmer and Richard Milne,” said Lennartz. “I started my career getting up early to produce Terri Hemmert’s morning show after being her student at Columbia College and now all these years later I get to host.”

Annalisa, the newest addition to the 93XRT lineup, will host afternoon drive beginning June 13.