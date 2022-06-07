Tony V Out in Denver

After 25 years, Tony V announced on social media that he has left Audacy Denver Hip Hop station KQKS-FM. The 9AM to 1P host said it was his decision not to renew his contract. Here’s his full Instagram post…

“Over the course of 25 years, I have had the privilege and honor of wearing gold and purple and representing the #1 Hip-Hop station in the Mile High City. It is with a heavy heart that I announce, after long deliberation with my family and peers, I have decided I will not be renewing my contract with KS1075. Over this last quarter century, I have had the pleasure of working with so many talented people and have created so many memories as I became one of the voices of our great city. From the early days of rocking the mic at the clubs to the recent years as your morning show host on your ride to work; this journey has been unforgettable and one that is laced with milestones and achievements. My greatest personal achievement during this journey has been the platform I was blessed with to help families and children through our perennial school drives, food drives, and other community outreach programs. I appreciate every single person who has given me the longevity and drive to stay in this business and look forward to my next endeavor as a personality for the city, wherever that may be. Special thanks to my wife and kids for encouraging me, loving me, supporting me, and helping me realize my worth. With that being said, I am a #FreeAgent and look forward to finding my next home and entertaining the city once again. To be continued…”