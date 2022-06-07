The “Ask Lisa” Parenting Podcast Signs With AdLarge

AdLarge has signed an ad sales partnership deal with the weekly “Ask Lisa: The Psychology of Parenting,” hosted by psychologist Dr. Lisa Damour and journalist Reena Ninan.

Author of two New York Times best sellers, with a third book to be released in February 2023, Dr. Damour calls on her more than 25 years of experience as a practicing psychologist to address the weekly topics. Ninan serves the role of the “every parent,” asking questions and making sure that the advice is realistic and practical.

“Our hope is that parents feel less isolated as they face the challenges of raising children,” says Dr. Damour. “Most parents don’t know who to talk to when they are worried about their kids, or if what is happening in their homes is normal or not.” “By tackling the questions we get from our listeners, our aim is to help parents feel like they’re part of a broad community,” adds Ninan. “We often hear from listeners that they feel like they’re sitting at the kitchen table talking with two girlfriends when listening to our podcast.”

Cathy Csukas, Co-CEO, and Co-Founder of AdLarge said, “Dr. Lisa Damour and Reena Ninan are tackling difficult conversations about parenting that are happening across the country in real time, and providing the guidance to help fellow parents navigate through all of it. Their professional and direct advice has drawn an extremely engaged and responsive audience that we’re excited to share with our advertisers.”

The next season of Ask Lisa: The Psychology of Parenting will launch on August 30th, with evergreen episodes of previous seasons available wherever you listen to podcasts.