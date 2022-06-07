DeSantis Calls New Hispanic Company Radical

The recently launched Latino Media Network by Stephanie Valencia and Jess Morales Rocketto is being called out by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as a George Soros backed pro-socialist, radical, platform aimed at manipulating the mid-term elections.

LMN launched with a $60 million deal for 18 stations in 10 markets from TelevisaUnivision.

DeSantis says LMN is a left-wing radio network targeted toward Hispanic Americans.

DeSantis is purchasing ads (in Spanish) on two Miami stations in the new network (WAQI-AM and WQBA-AM), to warn voters about LMN’s purchase of the stations, according to Fox News.

Here’s a snippet of the text from the DeSantis ad: “Warning, voters! The Left is taking control of our local media. Billionaire George Soros, known for financing extreme leftist causes, is now financing the purchase of Hispanic radio stations right here in Miami. They are coming with their ideological agenda. Soros and his minions know what this community represents in the fight against socialism in America. This community will not get confused. Under Governor Ron DeSantis’ leadership Florida is standing against the corporate media and leftist disinformation.”

LMN was founded by Stephanie Valencia and Jess Morales Rocketto. Fox News is reporting that Rocketto is a former Hillary for America and AFL-CIO employee, and Stephanie Valencia is a former White House staffer during the Obama administration. At launch, the company reported it had raised more than $80 million in capital.

LMN’s board members, investors, and advisers include El Dorado Capital CEO and radio investor Tom Castro, activist and Momento Latino founder Henry R. Munoz III, Univision news anchor Maria Elena Salinas, and, former La Opinion and ImpreMedia CEO Monica Lozano.

