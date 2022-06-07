Is Hispanic Media Getting A Fair Share?

“Show Us the Money: Is Hispanic Media Getting More of Its Fair Share” is the closing panel discussion of the Radio Ink 2022 Hispanic Radio Conference June 22-23 in Miami. The panel will address the trends and share the best practices for Hispanic Broadcasters to secure a rightful share.

George Herrera, GSM, Meruelo Media, will start the session with a review of examples of how Hispanic-owned media can tap into available resources for attracting and expanding revenue opportunities. Then, David Criscitelli, VP of Audio, Meruelo Media will follow with an in-depth conversation with vendors involved in supplier diversity programs that relate to advertising and investments with their advice on how Hispanic broadcasters can garner a larger share of these available dollars.

The final session of the 2022 Hispanic Radio Conference will also feature Andriena Coleman, Associate Director/Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Hearts & Science; Chesley Maddox-Dorsey, CEO, American Urban Radio Networks & SupeRadio; and Michael Roca, Managing Director/DE&I Investment, Omnicom Media Group.

"Show Us the Money: Is Hispanic Media Getting More of Its Fair Share" is just one of the many sessions on the Agenda for the June 22-23 Radio Ink 2022 Hispanic Radio Conference

The 13th Annual Radio Ink Hispanic Radio Conference will provide many opportunities to share ideas, discuss and debate challenges in a multi-platform world, and network in a unified setting.

