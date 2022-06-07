Sterling To Cut Back Workload

Legendary Yankees radio play-by-play host John Sterling plans to miss about 30 away games this season. The soon-to-be 84-year old calls Yankee games for WFAN with Suzyn Waldman. Sterling has been calling baseball games for 52 years.

The New York Post reports that Sterling wants to “recharge his batteries” and Audacy VP Chris Oliviero wants him to be ready for the big games at the end of the season. The Yankees have the best record in baseball to this point.

Northjersey.com is reporting that Rickie Ricardo and Ryan Ruocco are among those being considered to fill in those road games with Waldman