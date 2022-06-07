PodcastOne Teams Up With Automaker

PodcastOne has partnered with a Hyundai Motor America to produce live podcast recordings which will then be streamed as vodcasts with two of PodcastOne’s shows, The Jordan Harbinger Show and LadyGang. Each streamed show will feature one of Hyundai’s Electric Vehicles.

Appearing before a live audience in Los Angeles on June 13, 2022 at 7:30 PM PST at The Venice West, Jordan Harbinger Live from LA Presented By Hyundai will feature an interview with best-selling author and host of The Daily Stoic podcast, Ryan Holiday. That show will feature the Hyundai IONIQ 5 electric vehicle.

LadyGang Live from Tampa Presented by Hyundai and featuring the Hyundai Tucson Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle will take place on June 26, 2022 at 3:00 PM ET.

“Our team at PodcastOne excels at developing innovative and on-brand partnerships for our hosts and our advertising partners. Building long-term relationships through innovative partnerships and programs with companies like Hyundai are of utmost importance to us. Our longevity with our creative advertising endeavors is tantamount to our success and we couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with Hyundai for the second year in a row,” said Kit Gray, President of PodcastOne.