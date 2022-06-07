Why is Radio So Cheap?

Borrell & Associates is hosting a webinar today at 11AM to discuss its new local advertising forecasts for 2022-2026. As part of the presentation, Borrell will reveal which media will return to 2019 spending levels. The data will also show the CPM for 17 types of media.

There is some good news in the report, such as radio sellers getting high marks for their skills when compared to TV and newspaper sellers. Borell will also detail how the army of radio sellers could be the largest media sales force on the street in a few years.

The data will also show that radio continues to be too cheap, with one of the lowest CPM rates among the 17 types of media Borrell has in its forecast.

The webinar will cover forecasts for all forms of print and broadcast media, outdoor, cable, OTT, SEM, and all other types of digital media.

You can register for the webinar which is called A New Trajectory For Local Advertising HERE.