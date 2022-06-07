NHPR Celebrates On Zoom

New Hampshire Public Radio will be celebrating 40 years of service with a special Zoom event June 22. The event will look at NHPR beginnings, where it is heading and current news and podcast offerings.

“Through our news and programming, NHPR has had the privilege of serving the people of New Hampshire through some of the most important issues of the past 40 years,” said Jim Schachter, New Hampshire Public Radio’s President/CEO. “We have grown with the state and been there with solid reporting that informs, engages and enlightens. And now, we are growing into a new era utilizing content delivery platforms that help us serve existing audiences while expanding and diversifying to the growing populations that need our service more than ever before.”

More information and registration for the event can be found HERE.