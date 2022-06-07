Black Owned Stations Report

The first ever Black Owned Radio Stations Ownership & Revenue Report is out. The National Association of Black Owned Broadcasters and BIA Advisory Services partnered for the report that contains detailed analysis including specific station revenue and audience metrics.

The report shows that, of the 168 stations researched for the report, 121 (72.0%) gross less than one million dollars per year in advertising revenues, and average just 2.8% of Local Commercial Share.

“Black Owned stations have a unique connection with the communities they serve, and that connection can directly benefit advertisers. The financial information provided in this BIA report sharply illustrates the lack of financial support that Black Owned stations are receiving in comparison to their general market competitors,” said Jim Winston, NABOB President. “We at NABOB hope that the presentation of this information for the first time will inspire a concerted effort within the advertising industry to advertise on our NABOB member stations.”

“BIA is proud to team with NABOB to present the results of this inaugural study of radio stations owned by African Americans,” said Rick Ducey, Managing Director, BIA Advisory Services. “As marketers and agencies continue to expand their commitments to reach and serve minority audiences, their interest in investing in minority owned stations has increased. However, prior to this report the industry did not have available an authoritative record of these stations, nor their economic standing. With this report, NABOB and BIA provide a benchmark study and data set that will facilitate targeted investment by radio advertisers seeking to reach the audiences served by these stations.”

You can download the report HERE.